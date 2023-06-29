TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The busy stretch of Fourth of July travel begins Thursday as more than 17 million people are expected to take to the skies.

The holiday travel period begins as thousands of travelers are already facing delays and cancellations. Leaders at Tampa International Airport said severe weather from last week is continuing to cause issues for some flights.

Chandler Parker said an on-time take off for her trip to Virginia isn’t guaranteed.

“I was stuck in this [TPA] airport during Christmas for 12 hours,” she said.

Other passengers said it seems like they’re ending up in the same situation more frequently.

“We got to the boarding and then the flight was just canceled,” one traveler said. “Then all the flights were booked from today until Saturday.”

“We tried different airlines, there’s no flight leaving here,” another passenger said. “We tried to look out of Miami and Orlando. There’s nothing as well.”

The Federal Aviation Administration expects more than 52,500 flights to take to the skies Thursday, the most during the holiday period. Leaders with the agency say weather accounts for more than 65% of delays, followed by volume of travelers.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, TPA was experiencing seven cancellations and 23 delays. Travelers dealing with issues can visit www.flightrights.gov to view compensation airlines are offering for the inconvenience.

According to Parker, no refund can cure frustration among passengers.

“It’s just hard to get here on time when you have to be here so much earlier,” Parker said. “Traffic is a headache, and you have to get through security and everything. It’s always a headache.”

Passengers should arrive two hours ahead of domestic flights and three hours prior to international travel, according to airport officials.

Short and long term parking lots were approaching capacity Thursday, the economy lot is an alternate option.