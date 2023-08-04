TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the terminals at Tampa International Airport was evacuated on Friday night so passengers could be re-screened by TSA, according to airport officials.

Airport officials said all passengers in Airside F were evacuated so airport police could do a precautionary security sweep. Passengers are being re-screened and normal operations will “resume momentarily.”

Officials said there is no threat to safety, but some arriving and departing flights could be impacted.

Several passengers called News Channel 8 and said those in Airside F were sent back to the Main Terminal. Video posted to social media also shows passengers exiting the terminal while an alarm sounds in the background.

Passengers should check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.

This is a developing story.