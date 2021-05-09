Passenger killed after driver takes wrong exit, hits truck on I-75 in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger was killed and a driver was injured in a crash on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. exit ramp at about 10:45 p.m.

The Highway Patrol said the driver had got off at the wrong exit and steered left to get back on the interstate. Her sedan hit a pickup truck in the outside lane, then the car left the road and struck a sign, then a tree.

Both the driver, a 59-year-old Largo woman, and the passenger, a 66-year-old Brandon man, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to area hospitals. The passenger later died.

All those involved were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

Further information was not immediately available.