HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 20-year-old Riverview woman has died following a Christmas evening crash on US-301 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 8:20 p.m., a 20-year-old Gibsonton man driving a Chrysler 300 was traveling southbound on US-301 approaching the intersection of Bill Tucker Road, according to FHP.

The driver turned left at the intersection and was struck by a 16-year-old Ruskin teen, who was driving a Toyota Avalon heading northbound on US-301. The teen’s passenger was a 20-year-old Riverview woman.

FHP said all three occupants in the vehicles were not wearing seatbelts and suffered serious injuries. They were all taken to a nearby hospital.

However, the 20-year-old passenger in the Toyota later died from her injuries.