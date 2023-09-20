TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died in a crash involving a dump truck near an Interstate 4 entrance ramp in Tampa early Wednesday, police said.

Tampa police said the crash happened at the intersection of East Columbus Drive and North 50th Street shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said it appears that the driver ran the red light before crashing into the truck.

(FDOT)

A front-seat passenger died at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are in stable but serious condition.

The dump truck driver didn’t report any injuries.