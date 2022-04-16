TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County woman was killed early Saturday morning when she was ejected from her vehicle during a fatal DUI crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Samuel Hernandez, 26, of Spring Hill was behind the wheel of an Acura TLX sedan when he attempted to overtake a Jeep Wranger along State Route 93 Saturday around 2:30 a.m. That’s when authorities said Hernandez clipped the back of the Jeep, propelling it into the center median cable barrier.



Samuel Hernandez, 26, of Spring Hill (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Jail)

The Jeep overturned causing a 43-year-old woman from Dade City to be ejected. Authorities said the woman died at the scene. An FHP report indicated she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. The report stated he was wearing a seatbelt.

Hernandez was later arrested for DUI manslaughter. Troopers said he had a BAC of 0.117. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08. Hernandez was delivered to the Hillsborough County Jail.