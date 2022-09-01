TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa’s city council has unanimously approved transforming an industrial area located between Ybor City and the Channel District into a transit-oriented mixed-use community.

Kettler Inc. developers say they have big plans for the Gas Worx development near 4th Avenue. They want to turn it into a 50-acre development that will include nearly 5,000 homes, 500,000 square feet of office space and 150,000 square feet of retail.

Developers say the project would span over a 10-year period with different phases starting at different times. The first phase is a housing unit. Work is set to begin later this month.

“There will be a mix between one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. It will have great amenities for the residence,” said Graham Tyrrell, the vice president of Kettler Inc.

He says the rent would cost pretty much what you see elsewhere in Channel Side.

“We do have some workforce housing units in that development,” he said, “so there will be some below-market units in there as well.”

Developers plan to have the housing unit complete in a little over a year.

The next phase of the Gas Worx project is then slated to begin in 2023. That will be turning the warehouse on 4th Avenue into an industrial food hall.

The warehouse will also open up to 3rd Avenue, making it into a pedestrian extension. Pedestrians would have access to a park, bike trails and the streetcar stop.