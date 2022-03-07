Part of West Shore Blvd. closed for water main repairs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A stretch of West Shore Boulevard is closed this week in South Tampa as crews make water main repairs.

The City of Tampa is asking drivers if they’re in this area around the construction zone to slow down and use caution while crews are at work.

Contractors are replacing an 80-year-old, 12-inch water line and the only way to do it, is to completely shut down the northbound traffic on West Shore Boulevard between Kennedy and Azeele.



“This project is very important because the water line in West Shore is 80 years old,” said Brad Baird, the city’s deputy administrator of infrastructure. “It has ruptured or had breaks at least a half dozen times.”

Baird said says crews are replacing the last 400 feet of the line. He also said the line can be hazardous when it breaks since it’s adjacent to a high-pressure fuel line that runs from Port Tampa to the airport.

Drivers on Monday and through the rest of the week will need to navigate around the closure.



“Northbound traffic with this work will now be detoured east on West Azeele Street, all the way to Louis Avenue,” said Baird.

There are road closure and detour signs posted to help drivers. The road should re-open Friday around 9 p.m.