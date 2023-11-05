TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A part of South Howard Avenue will be closed for most of the day Sunday after a water main break, according to the Tampa Water Department.

Officials said the closure began on South Howard at 9 a.m., affecting the portion of the road between West Hills Avenue and West Mississippi Avenue.

Workers have set up barricades and signs to help direct traffic away from the closure.

The repair is expected to be finished by 5 p.m. Monday.

You can see a full list of road closures at tampa.gov/RoadClosures.