TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa firefighters battled flames at a home early Wednesday.

The Tampa Fire Rescue said it was called to a single-story house with heavy smoke and flames near North Boulevard. Firefighters. They said they rescued one person from the house.

Due to the fire, crews had to close MLK Boulevard from North Boulevard to Clearfield Drive in both directions.

“Please use alternate routes if you take this road for your morning commute,” firefighters said.

The road reopened just before 8:30 a.m.