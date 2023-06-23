TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A portion of Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa is closed Friday morning due to a fire, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa Fire Rescue was called to a fire in the area of Kennedy Boulevard and North Lincoln Avenue, police said.

All lanes of Kennedy Boulevard are closed between Henderson Boulevard and North Himes Avenue, police said.

