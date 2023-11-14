GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of the northbound lanes on I-75 have closed after a semi-truck crash in Gibsonton, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the crash happened past exit 250 south of the Alafia River.
A semi-truck crashed into a guard rail on the highway. However, the nature of any injuries is not known.
“Anticipate a prolonged road closure in this area. Will update when the road opens again,” the sheriff’s office said.
