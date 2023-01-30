TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A part of southbound I-275 was partially closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Tampa, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said a truck carrying roof material crashed with several vehicles before flipping over, just north of the Westshore exist.

The roofing material has spread across the interstate. Officers are asking drivers to find alternate routes as they clear the scene.

Only one southbound lane is open, and the southbound Westshore exit is closed.

At this time, it is not known if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.