TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A part of Dale Mabry Highway is closed Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash.

The Tampa Police Department said a person was hit by a car around 5:45 a.m. near Kensington Avenue and South Dale Mabry Highway.

Police said the northbound and southbound lanes on South Dale Mabry Highway between West El Prado Boulevard and West Euclid Avenue will remain closed while the crash is investigated.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.