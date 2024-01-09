TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A portion of Dale Mabry Highway is closed after a deadly crash, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. at 700 North Dale Mabry Highway, police said. That address on Google Maps shows a parking lot for Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Video from the scene shows a crashed car in the landscaping in front of Carrabba’s.

A man died at the scene, police said.

Southbound Dale Mabry Highway will remain closed south of West Cypress Street for several hours.

No other details were immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.

