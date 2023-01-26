TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority announced plans to make improvements to the southern portion of the Selmon Expressway and its underpasses.

As part of this project, the Bay to Bay Blvd. underpass is set to get a makeover. Ideas for what will go under the underpass are still up in the air.

THEA is asking the public for their input. Voting will last until January 27 at 11:59 PM.

Input will be shared with the design-build firm so they can work to incorporate the public’s wishes into the design before starting construction on the South Selmon Capacity Project.

As of now, officials with THEA say they have a lot of feedback from the public. They are considering several different options like pickle ball courts, farmers market, yoga space, and more.

Regardless of what the public chooses, THEA officials say there will be a dog park placed in the area.

Officials say they hope to announce their plans in March and begin construction in the spring of 2024. The redevelopment is estimated to cost around $2 million and would take 4 years to complete.

If you would like to weigh in on plans for the project, you can do so by clicking here.