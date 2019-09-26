Parents want crosswalk in front of elementary school in Lutz

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Many parents are angry with a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office sign warning of fines for not using a crosswalk.

It’s almost like a game of chicken in the mornings. Parents cut across a busy four-lane road to get their kids to school on time.

“It’s pretty congested,” said Eliza Hunter, a parent of a kindergartner at McKitrick Elementary School and a senior at Steinbrenner High.

Hunter said crossing to take her little one to school is scary.

“We had tried parking here across the street because we’re welcome to. But to cross here at Lutz Lake Fern (Road) is pretty busy and it’s dangerous with a toddler.”

But lots of parents do it. 8 On Your Side saw them all morning darting across traffic kids in hand.

“It’s just so much easier right here to go straight across to the door,” parent Danielle Portonai said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office put up this sign warning people not to cross in the middle of the road.

Their message, which read “Teach your kids the right way” wasn’t lost in translation. Parent got it and it angered a lot of them.

“By saying ‘teach your kids the right way’, it’s saying when kids see you crossing in the crosswalk, kids know to do the same thing,” said Crystal Clark with the sheriff’s office.

Deputies changed the sign Thursday, emphatically encouraging parents to walk the quarter-mile up to the one crosswalk that is near neighboring Steinbrenner.

“It’s really a reminder if you’re in this area, pay attention. Make sure that you and your kids are playing it safe, but always crossing at the crosswalk. We ask parents to really just live by example,” Clark said.

We took the parents concerns to the county and they tell us, they will be launching a study to see if there needs to be an additional crosswalk in front of McKitrick.

The shared goal among parents, law enforcement and county officials is keeping the children safe.