TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County School Board Members are considering a controversial plan to re-district more than 100 schools. The plans being considered could impact more than 24,000 students.

The district says the plans could save more than $147 million. Many parents oppose the plans because they would move students away from the schools they want.

Emma Rogier says she has a 16-year-old at Plant High School and a 12-year-old at Coleman Middle School. Both schools are highly desirable.

“We moved to this neighborhood just for those schools” Rogier said.

She says the re-districting plan would move her children to schools with a “C” rating.

“It will cause irreparable damage,” Rogier added.

Tuesday’s School Board meeting was packed with parents like Rogier who are opposed to the re-districting plan. The school district is also holding a series of meetings at schools that may be impacted by one of three possible re-districting plans to explain those plans to parents who have children at the schools.