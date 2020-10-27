Parents in Tampa Bay ready to spend for ‘normal’ Halloween

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Business is booming in Tampa Bay when it comes to spending money on Halloween as parents want their children to have a moment of normalcy in this pandemic.

Families want to find the perfect costume to wear during a COVID-19 friendly Halloween holiday.

Even though this year might look different, 2020 is raking in big bucks for this industry.

Just ask Richard Cabrera.

“We’re finding more and more families coming in, looking to be together, doing family parties inside their homes. We’ve actually been seeing an increase in that especially,” Cabrera told 8 On Your Side.

One of the top Halloween costumes this year is superheroes, it’s a popular item with both children and adults this year. Currently ranked number three among costumes for kids, according to the National Retail Federation.

Cabrera and his family have a long Halloween history in Tampa Bay, more than two decades in the business.

He says he wasn’t sure how the COVID-19 crisis would affect his ‘Halloween Express’ store in Brandon but has been pleasantly surprised when customers masked up, came in, and started shopping.

“They say the same thing over and over,” Cabrera said. “They’re tired of being locked down, they’re frustrated, they’re looking to have great memories with their kids.”

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are projected to spend $8 billion dollars this year on Halloween, the second highest total consumer spending. Christmas ranks number one.

Seffner father-of-three Dion Green is planning to spend Halloween at home with his family, trick-or-treating around the house.

“At the end of the day, they’re still going to be able to trick or treat, we’re not going to let COVID stop everything,” said Green.

Cabrera tells 8 On Your Side that he’s talked with moms and dads from all over, and while this year is definitely different, there’s one thing that’s stayed the same.

Parents want their kids to be kids – and to be safe as possible during this pandemic.

“You can see all the kids with masks, all the adults with masks, very rarely are we seeing anybody complaining. and, again, they’re just out to have a good time and to experience Halloween,” said Cabrera.

MORE TOP STORIES