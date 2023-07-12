TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite schools’ best efforts to help students recover from learning loss due to the pandemic, the new numbers are not looking good. A national study found the learning gap between pre-pandemic and post-pandemic students may be growing.

The study, conducted by the NWEA, a national research organization, reviewed millions of test scores. It found the average student needs an additional four months of school for reading and 4.5 months for math.

Outgoing Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis — and superintendents across the country — blame COVID.

“This was the cohort, in their tenth-grade year, where school was shut down during COVID,” said Davis. “They missed so many instructional opportunities with time on task, in front of highly qualified, skilled teachers.”

Around graduation time this May, HCPS estimated more than 1,000 seniors wouldn’t get their diplomas because they didn’t pass the right tests. That’s up from 240 last year.

“They’ve experienced a lot over the last three years, so we understand that we want to give them grace,” Davis explained. “But we also want to push them intellectually where they’ll be able to continue to demonstrate mastery on all of the core competencies within our classrooms.”

Davis said he expected even fewer students to graduate next year, due to stricter test requirements and the learning loss from COVID.

“So the realities are, across the state next year, graduation scores are going to decline,” said Davis. “That’s all because next year will be a true baseline of where we are.”

There was a positive finding from the study, however, from the class that just finished third grade. While a previous study found those students were suffering the most learning loss from COVID, this recent study showed they made above-average gains.

This comes as an important deadline looms in the background. Schools must spend or commit to spending $190 billion in federal pandemic relief money by September 2024.