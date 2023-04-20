HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Palm River that was started by an air fryer.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said several people called 911 around 3:12 p.m. Thursday and reported flames and smoke was coming from a home on South 70th Street.

Crews said they quickly pulled a handline, knocking the fire down from the front of the home to make entry.

Firefighters said no one was inside the house but they rescued three cats and a hamster.

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

(Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

Officials said it took about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No one was injured.

Investigators later revealed the cause of the fire was due to someone cooking using an air fryer.