Pair of Tampa shootings leaves 2 dead, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in a pair of shootings that police said may be connected.

Officers were first called to the 6700 block of Elm Ct. where they found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to authorities, the man was transported to a nearby hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

While officers were responding to the first shooting, dispatchers received a second shots-fired call from the 5700 block of Steven Ct., just past noon.

When officers arrived to the second scene, they found a 27-year-old man who was also suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said they believe the two calls to be related, adding the incidents do not appear to be a random act.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-888-873-TIPS (8477) or the non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.

Further updates are expected.

