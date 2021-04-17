Pair arrested for multiple car thefts, burglaries in Hillsborough County after ramming patrol cars, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were arrested on suspicion of stealing and burglarizing cars in Hillsborough County after they tried fleeing deputies in one of the cars on Tuesday, authorities said.

Ashley McCabe, 35, and Brian Martin, 35, are facing multiple charges including burglary and grand theft, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they spotted the pair sitting in a stolen Audi at the Wawa on Hillsborough Avenue and Hanley Road.

When deputies tried to stop them, Martin hit the gas and rammed the Audi between two patrol cars. Deputies did not say whether any deputies were hurt or how much damage this caused.

Deputies said Martin continued driving northbound, then got out of the car and started running while McCabe stayed in the passenger seat. She was arrested, then deputies eventually caught up with Martin, and he was placed under arrest.

Investigators say they learned the couple stole at least five cars and burglarized several others between March 29 and April 21. The couple was allegedly seen on video roaming neighborhoods and targeting unlocked cars. Three of the five stolen vehicles were recovered. A 2009 black Ford F-150 pick-up truck and a 2018 grey Honda Accord are still missing. The owner of the Accord said he left his keys and wallet inside the car.

Both Martin and McCabe face multiple charges, including trespassing, resisting and officer without violence, fraudulent use of a credit card, petit theft, grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Both are being held without bond.

“While the criminal actions of this pair are undoubtedly infuriating, we also urge car owners to protect themselves from becoming a victim by simply locking their cars,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “These suspects were searching for easy targets and, sadly, there were plenty. We hope it serves as a warning to others to take, at most a couple of minutes, to remove valuables from their vehicles, and lock the doors before stepping away.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.