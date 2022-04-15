TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pabst Blue Ribbon is putting an adult twist on the annual Easter egg scavenger hunt. This year, the popular brewing company is coming to Tampa to promote its “Easter Kegg Scavenger Hunt” where participants will be tasked with tracking down a 15-gallon vessel of PBR beer.

Instead of hiding eggs, the brewer will hide pastel-painted beer kegs — branded as “keggs” — around Tampa, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Portland on Saturday, April 16.

“Adults, are you sick of younger people having all the fun on Easter?” the company’s said in a promotional YouTube video. “Instead of chocolate or a dumb quarter, each of these semi-hidden pastel vessels contains over 15 gallons of PBR beer.”

PBR said that keg hunters, 21-years and older, will need to follow @pabstblueribbon on social media, where clues will be posted.

According to the official rules, the painted “keggs” will not contain actual alcohol. Instead, winners will receive a gift card that is equivalent to a full keg of the beer. If the hunt ends in a tie, the winner will be decided with a trivia contest.

Ffor more information, visit Pabstblueribbon.com/kegghunt.