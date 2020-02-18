Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2020 tour, including Tampa show citing health concerns

Hillsborough County

Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne

FILE – This June 11, 2018 file photo shows musician Ozzy Osbourne, left, and his wife Sharon Osbourne at the Metal Hammer Golden God awards in London. The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said during an interview on “Good Morning America” that aired Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement. The diagnosis came after a fall last year. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his 2020 North American “No More Tours 2” tour to allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year, according to Variety.

Osbourne, 71, has been suffering from Parkinson’s Disease, pneumonia and injuries due to a fall at home in which he had to have surgery on his neck.

Osbourne thanked the fans for their support during this trying time.

“They’re my air, you know,” he said. “I feel better. I’ve owned up to the fact that I have — a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope they hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”

The Prince of Darkness was scheduled to appear at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater on May 31.

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. All refunds, including fees, will be returned directly to the credit card used. Additionally, ticketholders who purchased “No More Tours 2” tickets will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced.

