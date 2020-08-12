LIVE NOW /
Overturned boat and trailer close SB I-75 near Manatee County line

Hillsborough County

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An overturned boat and trailer has closed the southbound lanes of I-75, just north of the Manatee County line this afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the incident. There is no word on injuries.

Troopers said all southbound lanes of the interstate will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

