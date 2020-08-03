Over $2,500 in youth equipment stolen from Thonotosassa Football Complex

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than $2,500 worth of youth football equipment was stolen from the Thonotosassa Football Complex, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said at some point between 8:40 p.m. on July 30 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 1, an unidentified person or people entered the building that houses football equipment.
A combination padlock that secured an interior room containing additional equipment was cut.
The sheriff’s office said approximately 25 shoulder pads and 10 football helmets were stolen.
The equipment was privately owned. The complex did not have security cameras.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.
