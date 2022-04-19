TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Law enforcement is looking for a suspect they said dumped over 35 guinea pigs behind a Carrollwood Walmart.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said they were notified about the guinea pigs — some dead, some alive — that had been found behind the Walmart off Dale Mabry in Carrollwood.

Over 20 of the guinea pigs were dead, according to the HSTB, including one that died on the way back to the humane society. They said 14 survived. Those are being housed at the Humane Society.

The HSTB is offering a $1,000 reward for any tip that helps find the suspect who dumped the guinea pigs. They said they would refer possible animal cruelty charges to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call animal control at 813-744-5660.