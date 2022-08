TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested more than 170 people following a month-long human trafficking operation.

The sting suspects were arrested on suspicion of soliciting prostitution and/or looking to victimize minors, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Chad Chronister will share more details about the sting at a press conference Thursday. The event will take place at the Falkenburg Road Jail at 10 a.m.