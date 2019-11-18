Over 100 people arrested in Hillsborough County human trafficking sting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested more than 100 people in connection to a five-month-long undercover investigation relating to human trafficking.

The investigation focused on eradicating human trafficking and ran from June through the start of November.

“As we get closer to major events coming to Tampa next year, like the Super Bowl, WrestleMania and even the Final Four, I want to make it clear that human trafficking will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This undercover operation is evidence of our commitment to putting an end to this despicable act.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will provide more details on the investigation on Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m. during a press conference.

LATEST STORIES: