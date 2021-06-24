‘Our hearts were broken’: FLOTUS in Tampa, offers prayers for Florida town impacted by building collapse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — During her visit to Tampa on Thursday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden took time to offer prayers and condolences to the South Florida community impacted by a deadly partial building collapse.

“Like you, the president and I woke up to the news about Miami,” Dr. Biden said, referring to the building collapse in Surfside. “Our hearts were broken to learn of the life lost.”

Part of a 12-story condo building collapsed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities have only confirmed one death so far but say nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for.

It’s unknown exactly how many people were in the tower when it fell, but rescue crews have been working diligently throughout the day to find victims and survivors.

“We’re praying for all of the families and the community of Surfside,” First Lady Biden said.

The first lady was in town with Dr. Anthony Fauci Thursday for a COVID vaccine event at Amalie Arena.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.