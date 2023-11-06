TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay families need your help more than ever this holiday season.

It can be as easy as dropping off food or money donations on your way to work.

Metropolitan Ministries is hoping the community can pull through so they can feed the growing need.

The organization is the reason thousands of families in Tampa Bay have food during the holidays.

President and CEO Tim Marks said they’ve never seen a year like this.

“Our donations are feeling the pressure of inflation,” Marks said. “Our donations are down 30%.”

They still have hope and determination to feed 30,000 families at a minimum.

“When you think about the choices that folks are making– paying rent, buying gas, keeping their families safe, they’re looking at what do I do with rising food costs?” Marks said.

The Ministries’ annual food drive kicks off at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6 at tents across Tampa Bay. The one in Tampa is located at 2609 North Rome Avenue. You can see a list of the tent locations online.

Volunteers will put boxes together with all the holiday food necessities. Turkeys, hams, and stuffing are all on the list of most needed items.

“The ability to go out and get $50 worth of items on top of their regular budget, that’s a deal break for so many families and this program is designed for families that need our assistance– that are already struggling,” Marks said.

Marks said they have never had a higher demand for holiday food assistance.

“To see all of these applications online being submitted and approved this early just again illustrates the need is great in our community,” Marks said.

Marks also said they’ll help more than 30,000 families if they can.

This food drive will go on through Christmas. You can also make donations online through this link. Volunteers are also needed.