TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa City Council Chairman Orlando Gudes stepped down from the position at a special meeting Thursday morning.

The move comes in the wake of an investigative report outlining sexual harassment allegations made against him, which surfaced earlier this week.

A city spokesman said a city employee filed a complaint last August alleging he made crude sexual statements, gestures and derogatory comments to several women.

Although Gudes did not comment on the allegations Thursday morning, he did maintain his innocence and said he retained council.

“In light of making sure we move forward and making sure this council is steadfast, a leader cannot be in turmoil and try to lead,” Gudes said.

He made it clear he is not resigning from the council, just leaving his position as the chairman. He then asked District 6 Alderman Guido Maniscalco to take over as chairman. The motion to give the gavel to Maniscalco passed.

“Everybody has their day to be vindicated,” Gudes added. “I’m waiting for that day, that day will happen.”