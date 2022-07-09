TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Between the harsh living conditions and battles with complex management, Earlishia Oates said the children who live in Silver Oaks Apartments deserve continued help.

“This is an opportunity for people to give back to them, to show that the community cares for them and we’re here to support them.”

This is why Oates is holding a back-to-school fundraiser collecting several different items.

“Uniform tops, bottoms, underwear, socks, school supplies.. bookbags.”

She told 8 On Your Side many families have nothing and were forced to start over because of the condition of their apartments.

“The mold ruined their clothes. The feces from the… it was bad,” Oates said. “The plumbing backing up, the rats chewing on their stuff, so they lost a lot of things down from clothes to furniture.”

If you want to give back, you can drop off supplies at the Silver Oaks front office.

“We’re going to have a box set up in the office with the new management company, so we can build that relationship. You can drop them off at the office and it’ll also let the new management company know that the community is here to support and we’re watching,” Oates added.

You can also purchase items from their Amazon wish list.