Organization reverses decision, Tampa woman allowed to have family attend bodybuilding competition amid Coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WCMH) – The Coronavirus outbreak had crushed the dreams of a Florida woman competing in the world-famous Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio this weekend which will be hosting bodybuilders from around the globe.

Daraja Hill, who trains in Tampa Bay is one of the more than 22,000 athletes expected to attend. It’s been a lifelong goal of this Floridian to be a competitor at the event and this year would be her first year to do so.

She couldn’t wait for her supporters to see her on stage.

“I was super excited to be able to see them and share this moment with them,” Daraja told 8 on Your Side Wednesday.

Then came the Coronavirus crackdown where competition organizers in Columbus had to make a tough, but crucial decision. Government and health officials announced Tuesday that this year’s event will go on as scheduled, but due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, spectators would be barred from the event

“To break the news they wouldn’t see me on stage was disappointing,” said Daraja.

Her coach, based in Tampa Bay, told 8 on Your Side this decision was an important one, ensuring the health and safety of thousands. He did admit that the change will affect not only the competitors but the local economy as well.

“Unfortunately, it’s canceling something they’ve been planning for a year,” said Paul Revelia.

However just after 8 p.m. promoters of the Arnold Sports Festival now say athletic events will be open to spectators.

“Our plan is to have spectators unless we are told that we absolutely can not,” said Bob Lorimer, son of event founder Jim Lorimer.

Due to Coronavirus concerns and to protect public health, we have closed the Arnold Fitness EXPO. But sports will continue and friends, family, and fans are welcome to watch their favorite athletes compete.



Updated Schedule: https://t.co/wTnOm0wMFZ — ArnoldSports (@ArnoldSports) March 5, 2020

The Lorimers stressed that having spectators at events will bring nowhere near the number of people that the trade show brings.

“We already have 10,000 athletes that are already in Columbus. They’re here, they’re in hotels. To turn them away when they’re already here is a travesty,” said Bob Larimer. “We did turn vendors down because we do know that’s the basis of the crowd that comes here.”

Bob Larimer said no event will have more than a couple thousand people in attendance.

All athletes from “Coronavirus hot zones” such as China, Italy, Japan, Iran, and South Korea will be excluded from participating in the event.