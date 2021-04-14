‘Operation Takedown’: Hillsborough County sheriff to announce over 70 arrests in human trafficking operation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will announce the results of a week-long operation aimed at combating human trafficking Thursday morning.

The operation, which took place during the days leading up to WrestleMania, is the second anti-human trafficking operation conducted by the sheriff’s office this year ahead of a large-scale community event.

Detectives went undercover to find and arrest individuals who sought out sex for themselves and exploited victims through human trafficking. As a result, more than 70 people were arrested as part of “Operation Takedown.”

Sheriff Chronister’s announcement will take place around 10 a.m.

