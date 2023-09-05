TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A total of 77 people were arrested for driving under the influence in Hillsborough County over the Labor Day Weekend, according to deputies.

Tuesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released the results of “Operation Summer’s End,” a joint-agency operation to crack down on driving and boating under the influence during the holiday.

The operation involved the sheriff’s office, the Tampa Police Department, the University of South Florida Police, and the Florida Highway Patrol. The agencies had the following results:

Traffic Stops: 885

Citations: 131

Warnings: 706

DUI Arrests: 77

Other Arrests: 22

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it made 43 DUI arrests, one boating under the influence, and six other arrests. In total, it made 582 traffic stops and 74 vessel stops.

“Every impaired driver and boater arrested represents a potential life saved. When you choose to operate a vehicle, whether it’s a car or a boat, under the influence of alcohol, you’re not only risking your own life but the lives of everyone around you,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Driving or boating under the influence is not just a reckless choice; it’s a potentially deadly one that we will not tolerate.”