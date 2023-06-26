HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Those who make public streets their own race tracks found themselves behind bars Saturday night.

Over the weekend, the Tampa Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to conduct “Operation Silent Knights,” an operation targeted at street racers in Tampa.

According to officials, the operation was conducted to stop illegal street racing in Tampa Bay as a proactive response to an event circulating around social media.

Police said “Tampa Bay Wet-N-Wild” encouraged street takeovers and reckless driving through social media apps. Drivers were encouraged to meet at illegally shut-down intersections to race and do vehicular stunts, including “donuts.”

“The actions of these street racers not only disturb the flow of traffic but endanger the lives of those who come out to watch, the drivers and passengers involved, and innocent, law-abiding citizens who are either in their cars or walking and biking in those areas,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “To those who think they can break traffic laws and put the lives of others at risk, know that we are watching you. We see you online and on the road.”

Following the operation, HCSO arrested 15 individuals, gave 23 citations, and seized 8 vehicles around Hillsborough County. Of those, TPD arrested three suspects and seized two cars.

“The Tampa Police Department and our public safety partners work daily to ensure the streets are safe for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike,” Chief Lee Bercaw said. “Careless and reckless driving with complete disregard for the safety of others is unacceptable. It should be clear to anyone who thinks they can hold a street takeover anywhere in Tampa or Hillsborough County: we will catch, we will arrest you, and we will impound your car.”

Those involved could face charges, including unlawful racing-spectator, unlawful racing-driver/vehicle, unlawful racing on the highway, operating an unregistered vehicle, fleeing to elude, and several drug changes.

“Illegal racing is never allowed at any time, but to see these delinquents doing it in broad daylight, shows how little they care about the deadly consequences that could come from their activity,” Sheriff Chronister said. “Luckily, no one was hurt Saturday night, but now those involved face the legal consequences that will slow down their dangerous behavior.”

Anyone with information regarding the cooperation, or would like to report illegal street racing, call teamHSO at 813-247-8200 or TPD at 813-231-6130.