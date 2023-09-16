HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — “Operation Safe Street” was executed by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Brandon on Friday to track down illegal street takeovers.

Deputies conducted four arrests, eight criminal citations, four spectator citations, and 11 traffic stops.

Two vehicles were also impounded, with one on a 30-day hold due to violations.

“Street racing is dangerous and it is reckless,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Most of the citations were issued to teenage drivers and passenger participation in street racing.

“Parents, I am pleading with you to warn your children about the dangers of participating in these events,” Sheriff Chronister said. “We are sending a strong and unmistakable message: reckless behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”

The sheriff’s department encourages anyone who sees or knows of a street-racing event to contact them at 813-247-8200.