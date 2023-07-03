TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement agencies in Hillsborough County are boosting their efforts to nab any irresponsible drinkers for the Fourth of July.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it began “Operation Red, White and Blue” to keep the roads safe for anyone celebrating Independence Day.

As of Monday, deputies have made 56 traffic stops, which resulted in people being charged with the following violations:

DUI Arrests: 27

Citations Issued: 6

Vessel Stops: 35

BUI Arrests: 1

Marine Citations: 3

“We value the support of our community in keeping our streets safe,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “If you see someone driving recklessly or displaying signs of impairment, please don’t hesitate to report it by calling us. Together, we can make a difference and protect each other from unnecessary harm.”

The operation will continue through July 4, which could result in even more arrests.