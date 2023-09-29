HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A months-long undercover operation, dubbed Operation “Peer-to-Prison,” led to three arrests, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, worked alongside the Internet Predator Unit, HCSO’s Special Victims Unit, and Human Trafficking Section aimed to arrest people transmitting and possessing child sex abuse material.

Brandon Wiseman, 41, was arrested for 100 counts of possession of child porn, 100 counts of in-state transmission of child porn, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Allen Wright, 69, was arrested for 100 counts of possession of child porn and 100 counts of in-state transmission of child porn.

Carson Moore, Jr., 60, was arrested for 100 counts of possession of child porn, 11 counts of film, distribution, or possession of an image or video of sexual activity with an animal, and two counts of in-state transmission of child porn.

Deputies said as a result of Operation “Peer-to-Prison,” Matthew Williamson, 34, was arrested for one count of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Our efforts will not cease safeguarding Hillsborough County from those who perpetrate these crimes against children. We stand firmly in our commitment to protect our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We will relentlessly chase down those who threaten our children and ensure that they face the consequences of their actions.”

The investigation remains ongoing.