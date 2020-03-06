Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, (WFLA) – Hundreds of Tampa Bay residents had a little help getting back behind the wheel on Friday.

Operation Green Light was held at the Hillsborough County Courthouse, giving drivers who had overdue court obligations the opportunity to get back on the road. The event also saved drivers money in additional fees.

A maximum of 250 people pre-registered for the event.

Judges spent the morning reviewing the applicant’s case history and determined if any court fines or fees could be reduced. Once they paid their debts, they were able to go to a mobile DMV van waiting outside to get their license reinstated.

The event is held on an annual basis.

