RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Operation Code Vet in Hillsborough County focuses on helping veterans maintain their homes and improve their quality of life.

Saturday, the non-profit helped a Ruskin couple with more than 10 different code enforcement violations get their property cleaned up.

Tamera and William Rettie both served in the U.S military and told 8 On Your Side health financial problems have prevented them from taking care of their home.

“We don’t have the money for anything; we live paycheck to paycheck,” Tamera Rettie said.

Dozens of volunteers assisted Operation Code Vet during the cleanup.

“Besides the overgrowth, they’ve got quite a bit of junk, trash, and debris that has accumulated over the years, trees that have gone beyond what they need to be, so we’ll be cutting a lot of trees down,” said Christine Zien-McCombs, Hillsborough County Community Outreach Officer.

The Retties shared that making changes on their own would’ve been difficult.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams so many people would show up to help us,” Tamera Rettie said.