Opening statements begin in trial of former FSU student accused of killing parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A jury was selected late Wednesday afternoon in the case of a former Florida State University student accused of killing her parents.

Nicole Nachtman is on trial.

In 2015, prosecutors claim she killed her stepfather, Robert Dienes, at the family home in Carrollwood. When her mother, Myriam Dienes, returned home, she was also killed.

“She put three bullets into her mom,” prosecutor John Terry said during his opening statements on behalf of the State of Florida.

Terry said Nachtman wanted to get rid of her mom, but “Robert Dienes was in the way.”

Terry claimed that Nachtman struggled in school and has issues paying for housing.

At the time of the murders, Nachtman was enrolled at FSU. She went back to FSU where she was arrested.

It’s believed the defense will claim Nachtman was abused by her mother and that’s what possibly drove her to commit the murders.

The trial could take two to three weeks.