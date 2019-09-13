WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of murdering 9-year-old

CAN’T SEE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE? CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Opening statements start Friday morning in the murder trial for Granville Ritchie.

For days, prosecutors and defense attorneys questioned potential jurors. It took four days to seat a jury.

There are twelve jurors and three alternates.

Ritchie is on trial for the rape and murder of 9-year-old Felecia Williams five years ago.

To friends and family, she was known as “Sugar Plum,” a sweet 9-year-old girl who enjoyed being a cheerleader.

Prosecutors said Ritchie put her body in a suitcase, then left it near the Courtney Campbell causeway.

Ritchie faces the death penalty if convicted and all jurors must agree on that sentence.

The victim’s mother, Felecia Demerson, said her daughter did not ask to die and Ritchie took her away from her family and community.

“It’s been a long time coming and this is one step away from closure,” said Demerson.

The trial could take two to three weeks.

Jurors will hear opening statements from both sides starting at 9-am.

