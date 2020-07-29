Opening of Busch Gardens’ Iron Gwazi roller coaster delayed until 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has announced that rides that were still under construction before the coronavirus pandemic and were originally scheduled to open in 2020 will be delayed.

Those rides include the Iron Gwazi roller coaster at Busch Gardens and the Icebreaker roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando.

The announcement was made in the company’s preliminary second quarter results report and an update on company operations on Wednesday.

“Since the global COVID-19 pandemic has begun, the Company has taken proactive measures for the safety of its guests, employees and animals, to appropriately manage costs and expenditures, and to provide liquidity in response to the temporary park closures related to COVID-19,” the company reports in a press release.

One of those measures includes postponing the opening of rides under construction that were scheduled to open this year.

Other measures include initially furloughing 95 percent of workers during park closures, as well as eliminating all advertising and marketing spending during the closure.

Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Orlando reopened to the public at limited capacities on June 11, after closing in mid-March to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Safety measures are in place at the parks, including the requirement guests wear masks at Busch Gardens.

SeaWorld Entertainment’s parks in San Antonio, San Diego and WIlliamsburg will be effected as well.

