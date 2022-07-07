HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Open registration will begin Saturday after after-school programming through Hillsborough Parks & Recreation.

The programming is offered in 2-week sessions from the end of the school day until 6 p.m. Children in kindergarten through eighth grade are eligible to participate.

The after-school programs are offered at more than a dozen park and recreation centers. Parks & Recreation also has inclusive and adaptive programming for those with special needs.

Programming includes indoor and outdoor games, athletic leagues including flag football, soccer and basketball and a character-building curriculum.

The cost for after-school programming is $76, $60 with a reduced lunch letter or $40 with a free lunch letter.

The programs follow the Hillsborough County School District calendar.

To register or get more information, you can go online.