Online event plans to bring people together in prayer for light, truth, and leadership on MLK Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A national call for action with many here in the Tampa Bay area participating. One group says they are picking up the mantle of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and continuing to spread his message of love.

The event happening on Martin Luther King Jr. hosted by the Poor People’s Campaign, and they say many of the problems we see today can be fixed by coming together in prayer.

“That love and respect can come when people come across the lines that divide us, and that’s what we’re seeing,” said Reverend Dr. Liz Theoharis, one of the co-chairs of the Poor People’s Campaign.

Theoharis says this past year has really been a hard one for millions of people. Due to the pandemic people have lost their jobs, families are left homeless looking for help. The election has divided the country, anger has taken over the streets, and violence turned into a solution for many.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. We don’t have to have this type of division. We can come together. We see people coming together across race, across geography, and putting forward a better life for all,” said Dr. Theoharis.

Monday’s event will bring religious leaders of different faiths, local government and community leaders, and organizers from the poor people’s campaign together to focus on light, love, and leadership; that includes praying for leadership as the country gets a new president.

“When we look at history, when moral movements have arisen, when folks that are most impacted by injustice ban together will walks of life, especially with moral leaders, clergy in the mix, that we can move to higher ground,” said Theoharis.

This national call for moral revival for a moral Monday will happen today at 1 pm on the groups Facebook page.