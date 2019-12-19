OneBlood team members rescue man from crash only to discover victim is coworker’s son

TAMPA (WFLA)- Talk about an amazing story! OneBlood team members rescued a man from a crash in Tampa, only to discover the victim is the son of one of their team members.

Dustin McKinley with OneBlood and his team, were on their way to a blood drive when they witnessed an accident on Hillsborough Avenue and 50th Street.

“We noticed that the car in front of us, the wheel completely flew off, went to the other side of the road, flipped over and hit a tree,” said McKinley.

OneBlood team members noticed that the driver was unable to move and was pinned inside the vehicle. They immediately ran to his aid.

“We got out of the car and pulled the gentleman out of the car,” said McKinley.

“I got ice and I was putting it on his face to cool him down because he kept trying to fall sleep on me,” said Elayne Hill with OneBlood’s donor service team.

Seconds later, Hill and McKinley realized they had a personal tie to the victim, Terrance Benjamin.

Benjamin is their coworker’s son.

“People screaming, you need to get out the car man, it’s smoking get out the car,” said Benjamin. “I heard someone say my mama’s name. I was like, ‘how you know my mama?’”

Benjamin’s mother, Tiffany Brown is a OneBlood donor service specialist. Brown believes that her coworkers were in the right place at the right time, with the right training and saved her son’s life.

“Not knowing who this person was that need the help and you stopped and helped them anyways and then to find out later it was someone you worked with child. I was so overwhelmed,” said Brown.

Benjamin ultimately suffered a broken arm, a collapsed lung, and a dislocated knee. OneBlood believes his accident just further highlights the importance of their training and the importance of donating blood.

