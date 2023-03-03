TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday morning.

A heavy police presence was spotted near the Suncoast Credit Union branch in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood at around 6 a.m.

A spokesperson for Tampa police said the victim died after “suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.” They did not release any additional details about the victim.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.